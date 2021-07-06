Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Final Strike Brand Identity and Logo Design

It was an outdoor Adventure Club Brand who supports Adventurers in their Journey Purpose was to make a Modern and Geomatric Logo that represent Adventure and Nature.

You can check the Complete Brand Identity Here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122957571/Final-Strike-Brand-Identity-Logo-Design

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
