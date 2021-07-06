Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Goce Veleski

America Votes redesign

Goce Veleski
Goce Veleski
  • Save
America Votes redesign logotype voting vote minimal stars branding redesign logo star design america
Download color palette

I've had this mark in my head for a long time and finally its out in the open. A redesign concept for America Votes (https://americavotes.org/)

The logo is based on three key points, the star, the checked sign and the pen.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Goce Veleski
Goce Veleski

More by Goce Veleski

View profile
    • Like