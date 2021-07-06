Sophia Tomash
Fuel Water Pollution Posters

Hey guys!

Lately, graphic design has become my go-to place for inspiration. That's why I decided to experiment a bit and create a series of posters for the lecture about fighting fossil fuel water pollution. I've also incorporated a few 3D visuals I've made here at Zajno, but since I've only just started learning Cinema 4D, Andrey helped me a lot with the lighting and polishing the visuals.

These are my first-ever posters so I can't wait to hear some feedback! 🙂

Press "L" to show some love!

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
