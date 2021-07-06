Phylum Brand Case Study

The Phylum case study is finally live. You can check it out here on Behance

---

The Brightscout team has been heads down for the last 6 months working hard with the Phylum team and, we're excited to announce we can finally share our work with you all.

Phylum's mission is to secure the universe of code, beginning with open-source software supply chain security. Our technology applies machine learning, deep analytics, and static code analysis to defend systems from more than known software vulnerabilities.

The Brightscout team owned the entire design process to get them to launch.

Project Details:

- Logo Design

- Brand Identity

- Identity Collateral

- Web Design

- Web Development

- App UI/UX