Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
slotopaint.com

Wild symbol development

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Hire Me
  • Save
Wild symbol development slot development slot developer digital designer slot designer slot symbols art zodiac game zodiac themed slot machine graphics slot game design game design slot symbol symbols slot zodiac slot zodiac symbol zodiac design slot machine illustration game art slot design
Download color palette

Wild symbol is an image of the Sun and Moon together.

The two luminaries have united, one seems to pass into the other. The moon is in the foreground, as if it is closer to the players.

But due to the fact that there is much more gold in the symbol, sunlight still predominates.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

#zodiac #zodiacsymbol #zodiacicon #slotsymbol #gamesymbol #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Graphic solutions for gambling
Hire Me

More by slotopaint.com

View profile
    • Like