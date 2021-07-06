Mala Singh

Capacity Planning & Infrastructure (CPI)

Any large organization would have its presence across multiple countries & locations and would have offices across multiple sites & facilities within a given location. Similarly, there will be multiple floors & bays for a given facility. Typically, every company would have a dedicated Capacity Planning & Infrastructure (CPI) Support team, to maintain & manage the company’s locations, sites, facilities, floors, bays/rooms, and seats.
The relationship & flow between these entities is as below.
Country   Location   Site   Facility   Floor   Bay/Room   Seats

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
