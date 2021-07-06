Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohamed Abo Soliman

AXA Web App

Mohamed Abo Soliman
Mohamed Abo Soliman
Hire Me
  • Save
AXA Web App ux design ux ui ui interaction ux challenge ux animation ui pack ui
Download color palette

AXA | Web App.

Press "L" to show your love ❤️️

Feel free to leave comments and feedback 😊

Have a project? we are available for a new challenge. Drop a line ✍ at mohamed@abosoliman.com"

For more follow me 😊 on:
Website | Facebook | Linkedin | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Mohamed Abo Soliman
Mohamed Abo Soliman
Digital Product Designer ⤵
Hire Me

More by Mohamed Abo Soliman

View profile
    • Like