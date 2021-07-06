Emma Shearer

ETARU Japanese Grill + Bar

Emma Shearer
Emma Shearer
  • Save
ETARU Japanese Grill + Bar branding design monogram logo brand
Download color palette

Monogram and Logo created for a new Japanese robata grill restaurant in sunny Florida.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Emma Shearer
Emma Shearer

More by Emma Shearer

View profile
    • Like