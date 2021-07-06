Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MacKenzie Gimben

Lounging Queen

Lounging Queen character design character art illustrator adobe digitalart digital illustration design procreate illustration
Drawn on iPad with Apple Pencil using Procreate

