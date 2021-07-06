🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Download Link : https://graphicriver.net/item/corporate-flyer/32971796
A4 Size print dimension with Bleed, Guidelines, Well Layered Organized Photoshop (PSD) version, CMYK, Text/Font and editable, HI color, Reverse, Grayscale. Used font included in help file (100% Free). If you like, please rate this…
PRODUCT FEATURE:
- PSD file format
- A4 Size print dimension
- Editable brand elements
- 04 Color
- 300 DPI
- Well organized layered
- Resizable & scalable
- Editable colors
- CMYK color mode
- Editable text
- Print-ready with CMYK
FILES INCLUDED:
- Photoshop File (PSD)
FONT:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/lato
SUPPORT:
If you have any difficulty in editing these templates, feel free to contact me through my profile page.