DR. KATZ Dental: No More Scaredy Katz

A small dental practice located in Hamilton Ontario, Katz Dental strives to treat everyone with the professionalism, courtesy and compassion personified by Dr. Robert Katz. Well known for their courteous chair-side manners, we proposed rebranding the Dr. Katz dental business that reflects the light humour of his name.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Brand: Differntiation, Focus, Strategy, and Retention.

