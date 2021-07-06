Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
TheStyle

Certificate

TheStyle
TheStyle
  • Save
Certificate
Download color palette

Download Link: https://graphicriver.net/item/certificate/32970532

A4 Size print dimension with Bleed, Guidelines, Well Layered Organized Photoshop (PSD) version, CMYK, Text/Font and editable, HI color, Reverse, Grayscale. Used font included in help file (100% Free). If you like, please rate this…

PRODUCT FEATURE:

- PSD file format
- A4 Size print dimension
- Landscape Orientation
- Editable brand elements
- Blue Color
- 300 DPI
- Well organized layered
- Resizable & scalable
- Editable colors
- CMYK color mode
- Editable text
- Print-ready with CMYK

FILES INCLUDED:

- Photoshop File (PSD)

FONT:

- https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/roboto
- https://www.dafont.com/olde-english.font
- https://www.dafont.com/exmouth.font

SUPPORT:

If you have any difficulty in editing these templates, feel free to contact me through my profile page.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
TheStyle
TheStyle

More by TheStyle

View profile
    • Like