Photography Flyer Template.

Photography Flyer Template. studio modeling personal commercial birthday wedding fashion magazine professional flyer logo blue illustration design agency template simple corporate clean business
Professional Photography Flyer.
These templates are perfect for photography service or for professional photographers who need a stylish, modern, professional flyer to promote their photography service or business. There are four variant designs in the template pack, a great value for your purchase! All are in a separate file, so in total there are four photoshop files you will get in the downloaded pack.

Photography Flyer Design Features:
- PSD Design Template.
- Very Easy to Customizable.
- Optimized for Printing / 300 Dpi.
- CMYK Color Mode.
- Smart Object for Change Logo/Photo.
-8.27×11.69 Inch Print Dimension.
- 0.25 Bleed setting Area.
- Help Guide Included in Main Zip File.
- Adobe Photoshop CS3+ Version.

Thanks for watching my shot.

