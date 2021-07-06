Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anto

FoodPedia UI Design Prototype

Anto
Anto
  • Save
FoodPedia UI Design Prototype design figma app graphic design
Download color palette

FoodPedia is a local food delivery apps with clean UI design

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Anto
Anto

More by Anto

View profile
    • Like