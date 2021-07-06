Personality mobile app concept

A mobile app concept for personality tests and more. To find your personality and discover insight to yourself.

From the homepage, you will easily discover personality types by swiping the character cards. You can get started with the quiz by hitting the "take the test" button, or explore more about the app by scrolling down.

Art work by 16personalities.com

Hope you like it.

