Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Victor Girón

Internal Team dashboard

Victor Girón
Victor Girón
  • Save
Internal Team dashboard high fidelity mockup mockup figma mockup figma ui designer design ui ux ui ux interface design app design dark and light ui inspiration ui design gray black dashboard
Download color palette

This is a dashboard for a marketing and events marketing agency.

Victor Girón
Victor Girón

More by Victor Girón

View profile
    • Like