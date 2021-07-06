Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tin Salamunic

Client: Medallia

Client: Medallia medallia event ui logo branding splashthat splash figma event design design
Medallia was sponsoring Adobe's Virtual Summit this year (2021) and I was tasked with art directing, designing and implementing the event page in Splash. The goal was to create a unique aesthetic for the event while honoring Medallia's established branding. Both pages were built using the Splash platform.

To view the full project, please visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121793955/Client-Medallia

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
