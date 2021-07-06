Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kevin Fugaro

User Flow

User Flow ux wireframe user flow
Here's a user flow template that includes very lo-fi wireframes. This asset is useful when you want to move beyond the typical boxes-and-arrows user flow, but you aren't ready for full-fledged wireframes yet. I've found this type of user flow is helpful in stakeholder meetings since it's easier to visualize the flow.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Kevin Fugaro

