Cards Beyond Comfort.

Cards Beyond Comfort.
That feeling when you sign an NDA and have to keep a lid on your favourite project for over an year. Well... these gorgeous self-improvement cards are finally out! I was hired to brand & package the product and then create cards design and illustrations for each of the 52 cards with challenges to get ouf of your comfort zone.

