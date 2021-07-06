Cards Beyond Comfort.

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
That feeling when you sign an NDA and have to keep a lid on your favourite project for over an year. Well... these gorgeous self-improvement cards are finally out! I was hired to brand & package the product and then create cards design and illustrations for each of the 52 cards with challenges to get ouf of your comfort zone.