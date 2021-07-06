Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Power Bi Dashboard

Power Bi Dashboard typography illustration ux graphic design
I am part of a group of amazing young women newly introduced to UI/UX and to help us grow, are currently participating in a 30 days UI challenge. This is one of the challenges; re-creating Power Bi dashboard.
Taking it one step at a time... Growth & progress are inevitable...
Please leave a comment, correction and/or like, thank you.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
