Nora Iconography

Hi Dribbblers!
This icons we designed for Nora’s landing page are meant to express simplicity just like in the logo we showed you last week.
Following the principles of path, light and health, the thin lines create a simple and clean icon that helps build a sentiment of trust. Of course we used the corporative colours to complement the icons and make them more attractive and aligned with the whole branding.
Hope you like it! And stay tuned for the whole case study on out website
