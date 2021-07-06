Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sunergos on Norris

Sunergos on Norris architecture coffee louisville kentucky design vector illustration
I was intrigued by some illustrations I saw recently that used minimal colors (usually one or two) and a fairly chunky line and rich shading. They would also often have slightly offset secondary colors, which always feels cool to me. I wanted to give it a try so I drew out my favorite coffee shop.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
