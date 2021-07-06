Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CroplyCash Desktop Website

CroplyCash Desktop Website
Hey there, everyone!

This is the website design that was made in Figma for CroplyCash. This is a responsive simple website design to showcase their Invoicing Software which they were working on.

Follow us to see more of our work and do comment what you think about this design.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
