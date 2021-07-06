CroplyCash Desktop Website

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there, everyone!
This is the website design that was made in Figma for CroplyCash. This is a responsive simple website design to showcase their Invoicing Software which they were working on.
Follow us to see more of our work and do comment what you think about this design.