STRUB'S PICKLES Campaign: Standing Out in a Field of Pickles

Pickles are as popular as ever, as witnessed by the crowded shelves in the grocery store. To catch the eye of the shopper we let the end caps tell the story - incorporating contrasting colors and playfully typography, giving the brand shelf appeal. Illustrating the fresh farm-to-pouch concept, and allowing the organic beauty of the vegetables and ingredients to become the new focal point of the brand.