Zuzanna Wicha

Plant Care App - Empty state

Plant Care App - Empty state empty state design empty state ui happy plant illustration plant care plant care app care app aplikacja mobilna polish designer plant app illustration plant illustration illustration design graphic design
Plant care app concept in progress 🪴

The main idea behind the plant care app is to support people in taking care of their house plants - regular schedule of watering, nurturing or changing the soil.

(all the app graphics are made by me)

