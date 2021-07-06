Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Codebridge Technology, Inc.

[Website - healthcare] Design for a full-service laboratory firm

[Website - healthcare] Design for a full-service laboratory firm wireframe mockup healthcare design website minimal figma ux ui prototype
Biotek is an independent full-service laboratory specializing in all kinds of digital pathology services provided by a global team of professionals with experience across a broad array of pathology sub-specialties and disease states, including liver disease, women’s health, and a full spectrum of oncology.

The main goal was to improve client's already existent web site and stay true to the corporate colors and style.
So as a result we've created a collection of clean, easy to use аnd concise web pages with all necessary sections for customers providing all the information they might need before making an appointment.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
