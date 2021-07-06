[Website - healthcare] Design for a full-service laboratory firm

Biotek is an independent full-service laboratory specializing in all kinds of digital pathology services provided by a global team of professionals with experience across a broad array of pathology sub-specialties and disease states, including liver disease, women’s health, and a full spectrum of oncology.

The main goal was to improve client's already existent web site and stay true to the corporate colors and style.

So as a result we've created a collection of clean, easy to use аnd concise web pages with all necessary sections for customers providing all the information they might need before making an appointment.