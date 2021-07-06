Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
The POD Agency

STRUB'S PICKLES Campaign: Standing Out in a Field of Pickles

The POD Agency
The POD Agency
  • Save
STRUB'S PICKLES Campaign: Standing Out in a Field of Pickles typography thepoddotme illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Pickles are as popular as ever, as witnessed by the crowded shelves in the grocery store. To catch the eye of the shopper we let the end caps tell the story - incorporating contrasting colors and playfully typography, giving the brand shelf appeal. Illustrating the fresh farm-to-pouch concept, and allowing the organic beauty of the vegetables and ingredients to become the new focal point of the brand.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
The POD Agency
The POD Agency
Brand: Differntiation, Focus, Strategy, and Retention.

More by The POD Agency

View profile
    • Like