Charlie Beck

Daily UI #049

Charlie Beck
Charlie Beck
  • Save
Daily UI #049 notification screen notifications daily ui 049 dailyui049 dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui
Download color palette

A couple of screens from a project that I've been working on focused on healthcare-related bookings. This is a simple notification screen with the highest priority notification getting a distinct size bump so you know what's most important.

Be sure to tap the "L" and leave some comments if you'd like! Always looking for some feedback!

Charlie Beck
Charlie Beck

More by Charlie Beck

View profile
    • Like