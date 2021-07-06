Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ragini Bidnur

Daily Logo Challenge - Part 1

Ragini Bidnur
Ragini Bidnur
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge - Part 1 logomark logotype icon graphic design design daily logo logo
Download color palette

I did the Daily Logo Challenge for 30 days. These are some of my designs from the challenge that I like the most.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Ragini Bidnur
Ragini Bidnur
Like