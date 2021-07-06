Historical Maps for "A Band Of Lovers" Print & E-Book

For the 2021 historical title, "A Band Of Lovers", I worked with author Graeme O'May to create several historical maps of ancient Greece, The Peloponnese, and the Agean Region. This was a very engaging project drawing on my experience and training in history and geography, and presented unique challenges including mapping ancient cities without precise locations, editing geography that has moved or disappeared over millennia, sourcing appropriate topographical map tiles, and ensuring place names adhere to the UK English conventions of the book.

In addition to O'May's expertise in classical narratives, I used existing historical maps, OpenStreetMap, Wikipedia, and live-sketching with the author over Zoom as inputs when creating the maps. The maps use a modern, black-and-white visual style to make the maps for accessible to new audiences and for high-quality reproduction in print and e-books using Illustrator and Figma.

A Band Of Lovers, Graeme O'May, 2021: https://amzn.to/3yr8KE8

Maps adapted from Stamen Design and OpenStreetMap contributors, Used with Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) and Open Data Commons Open Database License (ODbL).