Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abu Haivan

Hauler

Abu Haivan
Abu Haivan
Hire Me
  • Save
Hauler car model mini car 3d car 3d delivery 3d truck fast food delivery truck illustration design 3d ui 3d model 3d illustration 3d design 3d character 3d animation 3d
Hauler car model mini car 3d car 3d delivery 3d truck fast food delivery truck illustration design 3d ui 3d model 3d illustration 3d design 3d character 3d animation 3d
Download color palette
  1. hauler-1.png
  2. hauler-egg.png

You know what to do when feeling lazy making the tire?
make it hover instead haha

Drop a like or follow if you're feeling happy!
Regards,
Haivan

Instagram | Dribbble

Abu Haivan
Abu Haivan
Hii! I'm a 3D designer and illustrator! ⚡️
Hire Me

More by Abu Haivan

View profile
    • Like