Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emma Shearer

Ozaka Spritzer Label

Emma Shearer
Emma Shearer
  • Save
Ozaka Spritzer Label cocktails illustration label
Download color palette

Cocktail label designs for Zuma restaurant

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Emma Shearer
Emma Shearer

More by Emma Shearer

View profile
    • Like