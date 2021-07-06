Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Plant Care App - Reminders

Plant Care App - Reminders reminders ui swipe ui swipe to confirm polish ui designer ui design polish designer plant app figma plant care app figma design figma mobile figma app mobile care app plant care app plant care
Plant care app concept in progress 🪴

The main idea behind the plant care app is to support people in taking care of their house plants - regular schedule of watering, nurturing or changing the soil.

