Mulled Wine — Tigers Team Dribbble Concepts: #1

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Say hello to the first shot from the Netguru PD “Tigers” Team Dribbble Concepts series!
This is our internal team initiative allowing us to practice our visual, motion, and art direction skills by working on simple and fun concepts for Dribbble, within a short period of time. Each member of the team has the privilege of nominating the next person.
For the first round, Bartłomiej Pierzchała challenged me with creating an onboarding experience for a mobile movie database app. Some of the requirements and twists were to include a dark mode, custom 3D illustrations, and to smuggle Robert Makłowicz somewhere in the designs, as an inside joke.
And so, welcome to “Mulled Wine”! A truly one-of-a-kind mobile movie database app that’s unlike anything you’ve seen before. Especially unlike Rotten Tomatoes.
Working on this concept I had a chance to practice with 3D illustrations in Blender, animation, and expressions in After Effects, and some eccentric typography accompanied with glass effects in Figma.
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.com.
—
Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or Netguru.com and remember to follow us!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.