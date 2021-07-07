Mulled Wine — Tigers Team Dribbble Concepts: #1

Say hello to the first shot from the Netguru PD “Tigers” Team Dribbble Concepts series!

This is our internal team initiative allowing us to practice our visual, motion, and art direction skills by working on simple and fun concepts for Dribbble, within a short period of time. Each member of the team has the privilege of nominating the next person.

For the first round, Bartłomiej Pierzchała challenged me with creating an onboarding experience for a mobile movie database app. Some of the requirements and twists were to include a dark mode, custom 3D illustrations, and to smuggle Robert Makłowicz somewhere in the designs, as an inside joke.

And so, welcome to “Mulled Wine”! A truly one-of-a-kind mobile movie database app that’s unlike anything you’ve seen before. Especially unlike Rotten Tomatoes.

Working on this concept I had a chance to practice with 3D illustrations in Blender, animation, and expressions in After Effects, and some eccentric typography accompanied with glass effects in Figma.

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.com.

—

Show us love! Press "L".

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or Netguru.com and remember to follow us!