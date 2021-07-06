Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Belavia Logo Animation

Belavia Logo Animation icon logodesign 2d animation icon animation symbol animation symbol mark logotype identity branding motion logo animation animate animation logo motion graphics
Simple logo reveal of Belavia logo as a part of the redesign project I did some time ago. Find full project on my Behance page.

