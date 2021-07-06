Max Sirotyk 🔥

Crypter - Dashboard UI Kit 📈

A modern and creative dashboard template for Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD focused on dark colors and 3d. Dashcube includes 100+ widgets, charts, graphics, tables and more. All the components are vector-based and fully customizable. All the fonts used are free.

Dashcube is a tool to help you implement the most complex dashboard in minutes. A lot of trendy components will allow you to create a truly beautiful and convenient product. It is also a great kit for designers that will make your portfolio memorable

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
