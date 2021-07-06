Crypter - Dashboard UI Kit 📈

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A modern and creative dashboard template for Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD focused on dark colors and 3d. Dashcube includes 100+ widgets, charts, graphics, tables and more. All the components are vector-based and fully customizable. All the fonts used are free.
Dashcube is a tool to help you implement the most complex dashboard in minutes. A lot of trendy components will allow you to create a truly beautiful and convenient product. It is also a great kit for designers that will make your portfolio memorable