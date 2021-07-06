Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aravindh C

TV App | Daily UI 25

Aravindh C
Aravindh C
  • Save
TV App | Daily UI 25 movies tv shows streaming tv app daily ui 25 daily ui design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers,
Stepping into the 25th task of the challenge. Designed a screen of a TV App. People these days tend to binge watch on TV's ,so it's vital to provide them a friendly interface with necessary interactions.

Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

Tap "L" to like my shot!

Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Aravindh C
Aravindh C

More by Aravindh C

View profile
    • Like