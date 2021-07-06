Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Squared Node

Hand drawn monogram logo

Squared Node
Squared Node
  • Save
Hand drawn monogram logo graphic design hand drawn vector logo design branding
Download color palette

Custom hand drawn letters
Carbon theme

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Squared Node
Squared Node

More by Squared Node

View profile
    • Like