Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tin Salamunic

Client: Foot Locker

Tin Salamunic
Tin Salamunic
  • Save
Client: Foot Locker foot locker ui event branding splashthat splash figma event design design
Download color palette

The task was to create a series of pages for Foot Locker's various events, including store openings, sports challenges, sneaker reveals and company events—designs were created using the client's provided branding assets. The pages were built using the Splash platform.

To view the full project, please visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/92161661/Client-Foot-Locker

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Tin Salamunic
Tin Salamunic

More by Tin Salamunic

View profile
    • Like