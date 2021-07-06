🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here's the first piece from WEENZINE EIGHT 🎃🧡 I'll be working on all 31 Illustrations over the next few weeks! Really wanted to explore a spooky-cute style for this years edition 🥺🐱 I'm also working on some timelapse reels, so you can see how each illustration is created (I've heard insta is now a video app 😖)
🎃 If you didn't already know, WEENZINE is a yearly Halloween art book / zine which features 31 full colour, spooky illustrations by me! Each year a new, limited edition book is made which will be available from my store once it's printed! 📙