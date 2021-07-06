🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Secrets of the Zoo - Unused Logo
Unused logo design for a new spin on the show "Secrets of the Zoo: Tigers".
Completed for National Geographic, you can see the final case study HERE!
~
Let’s build something great together.
It’sWilder is agency you can trust, built to provide award-winning design on an affordable budget.
Contact - david@itswilder.com
Visit itswilder.com for more!
~
Tiger design by BoykoPictures