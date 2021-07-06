David Wilder

Secrets of the Zoo - Unused Logo

Unused logo design for a new spin on the show "Secrets of the Zoo: Tigers".

Completed for National Geographic, you can see the final case study HERE!
Tiger design by BoykoPictures

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
