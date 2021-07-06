Aravindh C

Boarding Pass | Daily UI 24

Boarding Pass | Daily UI 24 barcode booking flight boarding pass daily ui 24 daily ui design ux ui
Hello dribbblers,
Here is my 24th task of the challenge. I have designed a screen for boarding pass. Kept it simple and consistent with a barcode hanged at end.

Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
