nesquick

Netflix remade 📼

nesquick
nesquick
  • Save
Netflix remade 📼 streaming remade dark mobile app netflix ui design
Download color palette

Hi there ! I've remade the UI of the mobile app Netflix how i want. I hope you like it and give me a like or advice 😄

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
nesquick
nesquick

More by nesquick

View profile
    • Like