Plant care app concept in progress 🪴

The main idea behind the plant care app is to support people in taking care of their house plants - regular schedule of watering, nurturing or changing the soil.

I’ve decided to do a small research in forms of individual interviews, market research and internet research (reading plant groups on Facebook or reviews and comments about already existing plant apps). From what have I observed, most plant apps existing on the market are focused on recognizing plant types. On the other hand, apps concerning plant care were mostly for english-speaking users (so I decided to design this one for polish speakers). Conducted interviews allowed me to get more knowledge about plant carers habits and needs and to start designing my own plant care app. 🌱👩‍🌾