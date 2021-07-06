Designer Numan Ahmed

Flat Minimalist Mountain Fox Logo Animation.

Flat Minimalist Mountain Fox Logo Animation.
This is Flat Minimalist Mountain Fox Logo Animation.

Concept: Mountain + Fox + Letter 'M'
Description: I have tried to combine Mountain & Fox with Letter 'M'.

