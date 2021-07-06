Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rares Cimpean

Illustration: Istigo's App Supporting Visuals

A few illustrations I did for the Istigo's food delivery app. Had to design a few supporting illustrations for a few of the actions a user might take such as inviting their friends, placing new orders, and discounts for friends. Hope you like it! 

Multidisciplinary Visual Designer.
