Rares Cimpean

App Design: Istigo's

Rares Cimpean
Rares Cimpean
Hire Me
  • Save
App Design: Istigo's branding graphic design delivery food modern clean minimal interface design mobile ui onboarding mobile design app design design ios mobile application app ux ui
Download color palette

Wanted to drop a project I did a while ago for a food delivery app currently in development. These are just a few screens out of almost 300 states and interactions that I designed. Learned a lot about app design while working on this one. Hope you like it!

Rares Cimpean
Rares Cimpean
Multidisciplinary Visual Designer.
Hire Me

More by Rares Cimpean

View profile
    • Like