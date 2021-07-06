Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
party on

party on graphic design design adobe illustration
"Spindle": a sculpture consisting of a 50-foot spike with eight cars impaled on it. It sat at the corner of Cermak Road and Harlem Avenue from 1989 until 2008. It was featured in 1992's Wayne's World.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
