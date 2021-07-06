Jerry Borunda Junior

XR Data Exploration

Jerry Borunda Junior
Jerry Borunda Junior
  • Save
XR Data Exploration design ux ui mixed reality mr data visualization vr virtual reality ar augmented reality xr extended reality
Download color palette

Been exploring extended reality and wanted to play with mock data to begin thinking what it would be like if you could interact with data visualizations

Jerry Borunda Junior
Jerry Borunda Junior

More by Jerry Borunda Junior

View profile
    • Like