Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tin Salamunic

Client: Spark Capital

Tin Salamunic
Tin Salamunic
  • Save
Client: Spark Capital ui logo illustration event branding splashthat splash figma event design design
Download color palette

Event page designs for Spark Capital. I was tasked with creating a series of website designs for the client's annual meetings and celebrations—the designs were created using Spark's branding. All pages were built using the Splash platform.

To view the full project, please visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/62276631/Client-Spark-Capital

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Tin Salamunic
Tin Salamunic

More by Tin Salamunic

View profile
    • Like